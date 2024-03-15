McDonald's hit with systems outages worldwide but some outlets back to normal

London — Systems outages at McDonald's were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants and leading to social media complaints, while other locations were back up and running after the failures.

In a statement to CBS News, the Chicago-based burger giant said, "We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved. We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Notably, the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event."

McDonald's in Japan posted on social media that "operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide," calling it "a system failure" and apologizing for the inconvenience.

The website Downdetector also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald's app in the last couple of hours.

Some McDonald's restaurants were working as normal again after facing problems, with people ordering and getting their food at locations in Bangkok, Milan and London.

Fannie Pramming, communications manager for McDonald's Denmark, said in a statement to The Associated Press that the chain's outlets there were open again.

A worker at a Milan restaurant noted that the system was offline for a couple of hours and a technician walked them through getting it back up and running.

Media outlets reported that customers from Australia to the U.K. have complained of issues with ordering, including a customer in Australia who posted a photo to X saying a kiosk was unavailable.

"All McDonald's restaurants are connected to a global network and that is what's messed up," Patrik Hjelte, owner of several McDonald's restaurants in central Sweden, near the Norwegian border, told local newspaper Nya Wermlands Tidning. "Right now we are restarting all systems and we hope to be up and running again as usual soon."