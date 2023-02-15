Watch CBS News
Limo damaged after debris falls from McCormick Place walkway amid high winds

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High winds overnight damaged a walkway connecting McCormick Place to the neighboring Hyatt Regency hotel, sending debris falling onto a limo.

Cynthia McCafferty, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, the corporation that owns McCormick Place, confirmed "exceptionally high winds" damaged the walkway Tuesday night.

McCormick Place Walkway Damage
  High winds damaged a walkway connecting McCormick Place convention center to the neighboring Hyatt Regency McCormick Place hotel on Feb. 14, 2023. Debris fell on a limo under the walkway, but no one was injured. Photo supplied to CBS

A limo driver who was under the walkway in the 2200 block of South King Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday said debris fell on his vehicle, causing extensive damage. The rear bumper of his Cadillac XTS was sheared off, and large scratches were visible in the paint on the rear quarter panel.

Large chunks of debris and insulation were visible on the ground after the incident.

McCormick Place Walkway Debris Damages Limo
High winds damaged a walkway connecting McCormick Place convention center to the neighboring Hyatt Regency McCormick Place hotel on Feb. 14, 2023, sending debris falling onto a limo below. Photo supplied to CBS

"The area was immediately blocked off to prevent damage to any other vehicles. Crews have removed any remaining debris and secured the area. No one was injured, and the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority (MPEA)'s insurance carrier is working with the owner of the vehicle," McCafferty said in an email.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 11:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

