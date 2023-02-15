Limo damaged after debris falls from McCormick Place walkway amid high winds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High winds overnight damaged a walkway connecting McCormick Place to the neighboring Hyatt Regency hotel, sending debris falling onto a limo.

Cynthia McCafferty, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, the corporation that owns McCormick Place, confirmed "exceptionally high winds" damaged the walkway Tuesday night.

High winds damaged a walkway connecting McCormick Place convention center to the neighboring Hyatt Regency McCormick Place hotel on Feb. 14, 2023. Debris fell on a limo under the walkway, but no one was injured. Photo supplied to CBS

A limo driver who was under the walkway in the 2200 block of South King Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday said debris fell on his vehicle, causing extensive damage. The rear bumper of his Cadillac XTS was sheared off, and large scratches were visible in the paint on the rear quarter panel.

Large chunks of debris and insulation were visible on the ground after the incident.

"The area was immediately blocked off to prevent damage to any other vehicles. Crews have removed any remaining debris and secured the area. No one was injured, and the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority (MPEA)'s insurance carrier is working with the owner of the vehicle," McCafferty said in an email.