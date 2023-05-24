Business continues to rebound at McCormick Place after pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a post-pandemic world, more people are coming to Chicago; tourists and business travelers alike.

A lot of people are coming for conventions at McCormick Place. Data shows the massive convention center's recovery continues nearly two years after it reopened, with economic indicators approaching pre-pandemic levels.

McCormick Place officials said, in the first quarter of 2023, hotel room stays generated from events were up 70% from last year, and attendance to conventions was 77% higher.

Events through the end of the year are expected to have a $1.2 billion impact on the economy.