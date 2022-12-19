Watch CBS News
CTU says Bridgeport elementary school has high lead levels in paint

High lead levels found in paint at McClellan Elementary
High lead levels found in paint at McClellan Elementary 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents and teachers in Bridgeport are speaking up on Monday, after they say dangerous lead levels were found in some classrooms.

Teachers at McClellan Elementary School said they brought in their own tests to check chipped paint in the school, and it tested positive for lead.

Parents, educators, union leaders, and elected officials came together Monday morning to demand lead testing in all classrooms, blood testing for kids, and repairs to flaking paint.

"This is affecting multiple classrooms, multiple teachers, and all of the children, because they all have a tendency to move around the building, regardless of if its their classroom or not. This is an unsafe situation, and has been for a while," said McClellan special education teacher Lekicia Foster.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the concerns raised at McClellan.

