MCC Academy makes history as first Muslim school to win regional volleyball finals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Arab-American Heritage Month, we take you to Morton Grove for a big win at a small school.

As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek, reports MCC Academy is not only growing in size, but in competitive sports as well.

The Lady Crescents 7th and 8th grade girls volleyball teams at MCC Academy in Morton Grove are celebrating history.

"To win the regional finals, this is the first time; and isn't the first time just for our school, but the first Muslim school in the state of Illinois, and even in the United States, to have two different grade levels to go to the sectionals and state," MCC superintendent Habeeb Quadri said.

The school recently joined the Illinois Elementary School Association and Illinois High School Association to compete in sports, according to Quadri. The two teams unfortunately lost at sectionals, but realize to go this far is already a huge win.

In fact, the team's MVP only started playing volleyball at the beginning of last year.

"I was really excited and really proud, because I feel like, as a team, we've gotten so far that we got the opportunity to go to regionals as an Islamic school that isn't as popular," 8th grader Dalia Sarsour said.

The school, with campuses in Morton Grove and Skokie, represents 51 countries; and for these young women, their religion calls for them to wear extra clothing, including a head covering.

"I feel like at first they view us differently," Sarsour said. "It's because other schools don't wear the headscarf, and we do, but I feel like as they've gotten to play with us and know us better, they've realized that we don't play any differently than anyone else, and we are all the same."

"We were just so impressed with the way our team was received," principal Salma Ahmed said. "I remember one of the coaches, they would lift up the back of their hijab to make sure the number was in the center of their jersey, or whatever, just to make sure the rules were followed. I came home telling our superintendent and the staff that we were so well-respected, and so well-appreciated, and accommodated. It was phenomenal."

"I'm very proud, because not everybody recognizes us, and when we play, especially in stat, they see our religion, and our culture, and they see how we act, and our character, and everything," 7th grader Jamila Abdeljabar said.

The coaches are thrilled that the focus, which has traditionally been about competitive academics, has expanded to sports as well.

"All these girls bring forth unique identities, unique personalities. It's great to see the dynamic on the court and off the court," coach Suha Moten said.

"This year was just for them to realize what's outside these walls when it comes to athletics. They played in really big gyms," coach Wajeeha Shuttari said. "It was a good experience for them to understand the arena that they could potentially play in."

"It was very intimidating, but when we all got together, and we were stretching, and we were all talking to each other, we all calmed down, and when we joined the game, we all knew it was game time," Abdeljabar said.

"I know they're ready, and already excited for the challenge next year," Shuttari said.

The 8th grade boys' basketball team also won their regionals.

Also, the school's enrollment is way up and they've made plans to expand.