Maywood man charged accused of making bomb threat outside suburban school

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Maywood man was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat outside of a school in Gages Lake last month.

Markeese D. Guider, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct of transmitting a bomb threat.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 25, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Special Education District of Lake County (SEDOL) for a bomb threat. Guider allegedly called Gages Lake School and told a receptionist that he would blow up a car in the parking lot if a specific employee did not come outside.

An investigation and search of the area was performed with signs of no bombs or explosives. Students stayed inside the school until the area was deemed safe, the office said.

It was further alleged the call was placed by a telephone belonging to Guider. It was determined Guider was in a relationship with an employee at the school.

Sheriff's detectives also determined Guider was the offender who pointed a firearm at someone in Green Oaks in November. He was on parole for aggravated vehicular hijacking of a handicapped person.

On Feb. 1, sheriff's detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Guider for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault, and criminal trespass to property for the Green Oaks incident.

Guider was arrested at his residence by his parole officers on Wednesday for his active arrest warrant. He was taken to the Lake County Jail, where sheriff's detectives found the call to the school in his cell phone's call log.

The Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole violation warrant for Guider who remains held in the Lake County Jail on all of his charges. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.