1 hospitalized after house fire in Maywood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Maywood overnight.

Firefighters were seen battling the blaze that was shooting out of the roof.

Our nonstop news crew also saw firefighters dragging a fiery window air conditioner away from the home.

The fire chief tells us at this point there's no way to tell whether that unit caused the fire.

