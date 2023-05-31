1 hospitalized after house fire in Maywood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Maywood overnight.
Firefighters were seen battling the blaze that was shooting out of the roof.
Our nonstop news crew also saw firefighters dragging a fiery window air conditioner away from the home.
The fire chief tells us at this point there's no way to tell whether that unit caused the fire.
