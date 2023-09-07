Oak Lawn travel agent accused of scamming families due back in court

Oak Lawn travel agent due back in court; accused of scamming families out of thousands

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn travel agent accused of scamming families is expected back in court Thursday.

Maysoon Nasir is accused of improperly pocketing tens of thousands of dollars.

Her arrest came after multiple CBS 2 investigations into complaints about the Oak Lawn woman's refusal to return money to customers whose trips didn't pan out.

CBS 2 heard tales of flight confirmation numbers that didn't work and sagas of unpaid reservations at hotels.

Police arrested Nasir on felony identity theft, felony theft by deception, and a misdemeanor charge.

She's expected to enter a plea in her court appearance Thursday.