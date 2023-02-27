Watch CBS News
Coalition of Chicago-area mayors stand against proposed rail company merger

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple Chicago-area mayors and state lawmakers will rally against a proposed railroad merger.

The Coalition to Stop CPKC claims a merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern rail companies would hurt communities between Chicago and Elgin.

Their concerns include an increased risk of derailments, like the one spilling toxic chemicals in Ohio, grid-locked traffic and more noise pollution.

They want the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to deny the merger.

