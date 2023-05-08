Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver farewell address Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver her farewell address.
She will be speaking at 3 p.m. at Build in the Austin neighborhood. Build is a gang and violence prevention organization that focuses on youth development.
Lightfoot's final address as mayor comes exactly one week ahead of Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson's inauguration next Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.