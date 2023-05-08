Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver farewell address Monday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver her farewell address.

She will be speaking at 3 p.m. at Build in the Austin neighborhood. Build is a gang and violence prevention organization that focuses on youth development.

Lightfoot's final address as mayor comes exactly one week ahead of Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson's inauguration next Monday. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.