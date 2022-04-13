Mayor Lightfoot, Ald. Coleman celebrate opening of new Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood

Mayor Lightfoot helps celebrate opening of new Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brand new senior housing is now open for the Englewood neighborhood.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) were on hand Wednesday morning for the ribbon cutting at the Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood at 64th and Green streets.

The $26.6 million development provides 102 one-bedroom units of mixed-income housing for independent seniors 62 years of age and older.

The mayor's office said all of the units are adaptable to different mobility needs, with 14 accessible units, and three designed for the sensory-impaired.

The building also includes a community room and warming kitchen, fitness center, media room, library, computer lab, beauty salon, mailroom, and laundry facility. The outside has landscaped recreation areas, walking paths, a gazebo, and a large patio.

A full-time staff of five will work there to maintain the building. The city estimates the project generated more than 300 construction jobs.