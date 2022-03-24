Mayor Lightfoot meets with Warsaw Poland's mayor to discuss helping Ukrainian refugees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mayors of Chicago and Warsaw, Poland are joining forces to help the people of Ukraine.

The two met virtually Thursday morning to remind everyone of the needs of millions of refugees from the Russian war.

"I think we've gotta keep uplifting every single day so that the world cannot look away from the atrocities and war crimes that are happening on a daily basis," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"The inhabitants of our city have show this incredible solidarity towards all our of Ukrainian friends. We welcome them with open arms and also I'm proud to say that you know the Polish parliament granted them almost a citizen like status with access to free education free health care and social services, I'm very much proud of that," said Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Warsaw is hosting about 300,000 Ukrainian refugees right now.