Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon for The Orange Line, new restaurant at Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're traveling through Midway International Airport, there is now a new option for grabbing a bite to eat.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday cut the ribbon on the Orange Line, a new restaurant in the airport near Gate B21. It is named, of course, for the Chicago Transit Authority 'L' line that goes to the airport.

The Orange Line restaurant is part of a $75 million investment to renovate and expand concessions at Midway under the $4000 million Midway Modernization Program, the Mayor's office said.

"The success of the Midway Modernization Program is proof that we can achieve anything when we have a clear vision, solid partnerships with local agencies and organizations, and the ingenuity and creativity of a diverse team of contractors and employees," Mayor Lightfoot said in a news release. "These investments, in and around the airport, significantly enhance the passenger experience and have created more than 1,000 new jobs for Chicago residents."

"It is our privilege to show the world what Chicago has to offer in terms of local retail and restaurants, and The Orange Line is no exception," Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in the release. "Midway's new shops and restaurants could stand alone as a destination for shopping and dining, and we hope they will enhance the travel experience for the millions of travelers who pass through the airport each year."

The Orange Line will offer tacos, burgers, Buffalo chicken mac and cheese, fries, and salads, among other items. It was developed by SSP America's local joint venture team along with airport concession developer Midway Partnership.

There are now 61 food, beverage, retail, and vending concessions at Midway. They also include outposts of the Chicago classic Billy Goat Tavern, Garrett Popcorn, Wrigleyville's Nuts on Clark, Café Descartes, Shoe Hospital, and Farmer's Fridge.

With the opening of The Orange Line, the first step in overhauling Midway's food options is done.

Next, the city will add 26,000 square feet of concession space.