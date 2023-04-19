Mayor Lightfoot to preside over last council meeting amid budget projections
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wednesday is Mayor Lori Lightfoot's final City Council meeting as the transition process begins to welcome a new Chicago mayor.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leaving her successor a parting gift before leaving office – a strong city budget.
The Mayor's office on Tuesday announced it projects a budget shortfall of just $85 million in 2024. On the city's current trajectory, according to the Mayor's office, the shortfall will be just $21 million by 2026.
For comparison, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019, the budget deficit was $838 million.
As for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, he's headed to Springfield Wednesday and is expected to speak at a joint session at the state capitol.
He will be inaugurated as the new mayor of Chicago on May 15.
