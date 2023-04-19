Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Lightfoot to preside over last council meeting amid budget projections

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot to preside over last council meeting amid budget projections
Mayor Lightfoot to preside over last council meeting amid budget projections 01:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wednesday is Mayor Lori Lightfoot's final City Council meeting as the transition process begins to welcome a new  Chicago mayor.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leaving her successor a parting gift before leaving office – a strong city budget.

The Mayor's office on Tuesday announced it projects a budget shortfall of just $85 million in 2024. On the city's current trajectory, according to the Mayor's office, the shortfall will be just $21 million by 2026.

For comparison, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019, the budget deficit was $838 million.

As for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, he's headed to Springfield Wednesday and is expected to speak at a joint session at the state capitol.

He will be inaugurated as the new mayor of Chicago on May 15.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.