Mayor Lightfoot to preside over last council meeting amid budget projections

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wednesday is Mayor Lori Lightfoot's final City Council meeting as the transition process begins to welcome a new Chicago mayor.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leaving her successor a parting gift before leaving office – a strong city budget.

The Mayor's office on Tuesday announced it projects a budget shortfall of just $85 million in 2024. On the city's current trajectory, according to the Mayor's office, the shortfall will be just $21 million by 2026.

For comparison, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019, the budget deficit was $838 million.

As for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, he's headed to Springfield Wednesday and is expected to speak at a joint session at the state capitol.

He will be inaugurated as the new mayor of Chicago on May 15.