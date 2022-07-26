Mayor Lightfoot announces opening of new center helping Chicagoans with disabilities find jobs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago announced the opening of a new career center aimed at helping Chicagoans with disabilities find jobs.

The Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities Career Center offers job placement, counseling and training.

You can visit the office in-person located at 2102 West Ogden Ave. Services are also available over the phone and even by Zoom.

Today, the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, I am proud to announce the launch of the new @MOPDChicago Career Center that will ensure people living with a disability have access to sustainable jobs and career growth!



Learn more at: https://t.co/k6ElBRQ7Ae pic.twitter.com/2SsJTUNqPG — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 26, 2022