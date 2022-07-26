Mayor Lightfoot announces opening of new center helping Chicagoans with disabilities find jobs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago announced the opening of a new career center aimed at helping Chicagoans with disabilities find jobs.
The Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities Career Center offers job placement, counseling and training.
You can visit the office in-person located at 2102 West Ogden Ave. Services are also available over the phone and even by Zoom.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.