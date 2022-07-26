Watch CBS News
Mayor Lightfoot announces opening of new center helping Chicagoans with disabilities find jobs

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago announced the opening of a new career center aimed at helping Chicagoans with disabilities find jobs.

The Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities Career Center offers job placement, counseling and training.

You can visit the office in-person located at 2102 West Ogden Ave. Services are also available over the phone and even by Zoom.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 5:38 PM

