Chicago Mayor Johnson joined Lady Liberty (Toni Preckwinkle) at Hyde Park's 4th on 53rd

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were displays of patriotism on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday as the annual 4th on 53rd parade stepped off.

And there was one particularly eye-catching outfit.

It was Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson admitted that Preckwinckle's Lady Liberty costume had him feeling a bit underdressed.

"How do I compete," asked Johnson. "In the meantime, I'm just gonna be the Mayor of Chicago."

The 4th of July parade through Hyde Park has been happening for more than 30 years, entirely organized by the community.

It features music and community groups and ends in a free family festival.



Wishing everyone a spectacular 4th on 53rd in Hyde Park! For over 30 years, this annual parade has brought our community together in a joyful display of patriotism and unity.#Happy4thon53rd #HydeParkPride #CommunityUnity pic.twitter.com/uLSstK8Wdy — Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) July 4, 2023