Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Mayor Johnson joined Lady Liberty (Toni Preckwinkle) at Hyde Park's 4th on 53rd

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lady Liberty joins Chicago's Mayor for 4th of July festivities
Lady Liberty joins Chicago's Mayor for 4th of July festivities 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were displays of patriotism on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday as the annual 4th on 53rd parade stepped off.

And there was one particularly eye-catching outfit.

It was Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle dressed as the Statue of Liberty. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson admitted that Preckwinckle's Lady Liberty costume had him feeling a bit underdressed.

"How do I compete," asked Johnson. "In the meantime, I'm just gonna be the Mayor of Chicago."

The 4th of July parade through Hyde Park has been happening for more than 30 years, entirely organized by the community.

It features music and community groups and ends in a free family festival.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 6:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.