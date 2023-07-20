Mayor Johnson, other officials hear from public at first budget hearing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson and other top officials were hearing from Chicago residents Thursday evening about how they want to see the city spend its money.

A budget roundtable hearing was held Thursday evening at Kennedy-King College in Englewood.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the roundtable Thursday night was one of many the mayor will have before he delivers his first budget address in mid-October.

The roundtable Thursday night is one of many the mayor will have before he delivers the first budget address of his term in mid-October. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed the city had a more than $80 million shortfall expected – add Mayor Johnson must determine how to address that, while keeping his campaign promise of not raising property taxes.

Remember, the mayor has said he believes money should go toward social and mental health resources. But those at the roundtables will express whether they think that is a feasible plan – especially with crime and safety at the top of many Chicagoans' minds.

The meeting was just getting under way at 6 p.m.