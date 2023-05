CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two days into his term as Chicago's mayor, Brandon Johnson was busy on Wednesday.

The mayor stopped by the Hyatt Place Chicago Hotel in Wicker Park. On the building's Kennedy Rooftop, there was a special unveiling of the plans for the Wintrust mural, which celebrates the Chicago Public Library's 150th anniversary.

CPL hosts a citywide birthday party on June 10 to celebrate 150 years of service! Come get treats, enjoy the... Posted by Chicago Public Library on Wednesday, May 17, 2023