Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor-elect Johnson to speak in front of lawmakers in Springfield Wednesday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Mayor-elect Johnson to speak in front of lawmakers in Springfield
Mayor-elect Johnson to speak in front of lawmakers in Springfield 00:18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is heading to the state capitol to speak at a joint session of state lawmakers.

Johnson says he's excited to join leaders in Springfield and quote "discuss how we can invest in people to lift up all of our communities."

We will bring you the latest on what was said on CBS 2 and our digital platforms. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.