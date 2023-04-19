Mayor-elect Johnson to speak in front of lawmakers in Springfield Wednesday

Mayor-elect Johnson to speak in front of lawmakers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is heading to the state capitol to speak at a joint session of state lawmakers.

Johnson says he's excited to join leaders in Springfield and quote "discuss how we can invest in people to lift up all of our communities."

We will bring you the latest on what was said on CBS 2 and our digital platforms.