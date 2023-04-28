Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson makes stops around city with Inauguration Day approaching

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting closer and closer to the inauguration for Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, and he was out and about in the city on Friday.

In the Hyde Park neighborhood, Johnson made a "retail visit" to the Sip and Savor Coffee Shop at 5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd.

Sip and Savor is on the ground floor of the Del Prado apartment building across from Harold Washington Park. Mayor Harold Washington lived in the Hampton House Condominiums building right next door to the Del Prado.

Johnson also visited Hyde Park Academy High School, at 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. in Woodlawn, and then headed north to visit the Mary Crane Center for child development, at 2901 N. Leavitt St. in North Center.

Johnson also visited Café Tola, at 3324 N. California Ave. in Avondale.

He will be sworn in as the city's 57th mayor on Monday, May 15.