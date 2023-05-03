Watch CBS News
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson inauguration ticket information available next week

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're less than two weeks away from the inauguration of Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

Johnson, who has been out and about ahead of the big day, will be inaugurated on May 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Credit Union One Arena - also known as U.I.C Pavilion.

Details on tickets will be available Monday.

Afterward, he'll host an open house at City Hall at 2 p.m.

