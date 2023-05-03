Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson inauguration ticket information available next week

Ticket information for Brandon Johnson inauguration available next week

Ticket information for Brandon Johnson inauguration available next week

Ticket information for Brandon Johnson inauguration available next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're less than two weeks away from the inauguration of Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

Johnson, who has been out and about ahead of the big day, will be inaugurated on May 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Credit Union One Arena - also known as U.I.C Pavilion.

Details on tickets will be available Monday.

Afterward, he'll host an open house at City Hall at 2 p.m.