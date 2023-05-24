Mayor Brandon Johnson oversees his first City Council meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big day and some big changes in City Council chambers on Wednesday as new Mayor Brandon Johnson presided over his first full council meeting.

A big issue was tabled during the meeting, as three conservative aldermen delayed a final vote on $51 million in funding to help cover the costs of housing asylum seekers in Chicago, one of Johnson's most pressing issues right now.

The council was expected to approve using $51 million in surplus funds from 2021 to help with the migrant crisis in Chicago, but Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), and Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) delayed that vote, and Johnson and his allies arranged for another council meeting in one week to take up the vote.

Despite that roadblock for the migrant funding, the tone of Wednesday's meeting was very different from many meetings past in the prior four years under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"I want to thank this body for its welcoming spirit, or as I like to call it 'the soul of Chicago,'" Johnson said.

Johnson talked unity, even as he doled out new committee chairman assignments. It's a departure from the prior council's vote less than two months ago to work more independently and get out from under the mayor's thumb.

But times and the City Council makeup have changed. Some alderpersons said they expect less rancor now, and Johnson expressed the same sentiments after the meeting wrapped up.

"I'm confident and optimistic about this City Council makeup, and the journey we'll embark on together," Johnson said.

The mayor was also asked how he plans to make sure City Council committees actually meet and do work, amid criticism that many committees failed to meet regularly in the past, including the Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights, which has met only three times since it was created in 2021, and held no meetings at all last year, even as thousands of asylum seekers began arriving in Chicago from Texas.

Johnson said he's confident committees will meet regularly to discuss and pass legislation. If not, they will be held accountable by voters.