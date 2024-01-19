Reporter accuses aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson of shoving him; mayor says reporter was aggressor

Bloomberg reporter says he was shoved by aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson and his staff got into a bit of a kerfuffle with a reporter on Friday on Capitol Hill.

Johnson was in Washington, D.C., on Friday for a series of meetings.

Bloomberg reporter Ian Kullgren posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that a female staffer for the mayor shoved him for trying to ask the mayor a question.

"1st time in 15 years as a reporter I've had anything like this happen. Unbelievable," Kullgren wrote.

Bloomberg reporter Ian Kullgren posted on X that an aide to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson shoved him for trying to ask the mayor a question on Capitol Hill on Jan. 19, 2024. X/Ian Kullgren

Johnson disputed that story, claiming in his own post on X that Kullgren was the aggressor, saying he "elbowed and shoved" one of his senior aides "after being politely told three times that our team was departing for another event."

"My administration does not condone physical assaults on staff members of any kind. What is also not acceptable, under any circumstances, is elbowing a woman half your size in the chest and then falsely claiming that you were the victim," Johnson wrote.

Kullgren told CBS 2 he stands by his story.