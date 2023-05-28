Maxwell Street Market returns on Near West Side Sunday

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The historic Maxwell Street Market returns today.

You'll find plenty of handmade goods, music, and incredible food.

The market has been around since 1912 and you can check it out almost every Sunday through Oct. 29 along Des Plains.

There are entrances at Harrison, Taylor, and Polk Streets.

It will be open each weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Mayor Brandon Johnson will be there for the opening day.

