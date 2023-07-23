Watch CBS News
Family Fun Day at Maxwell Street Market underway on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- you have another chance to enjoy a Chicago summer tradition.

It's Family Fun Day at the historic Maxwell Street Market.

The weekly summer market has a mix of crafts, antiques, resale clothes, and home items in addition to food and live music.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at Des Plaines and Harrison near UIC.

You can check it out every Sunday through October.

