Family Fun Day at Maxwell Street Market underway on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- you have another chance to enjoy a Chicago summer tradition.
It's Family Fun Day at the historic Maxwell Street Market.
The weekly summer market has a mix of crafts, antiques, resale clothes, and home items in addition to food and live music.
The event kicked off at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at Des Plaines and Harrison near UIC.
You can check it out every Sunday through October.
