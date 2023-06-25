Maxwell Street Market House Music Festival underway on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Break out your dancing shoes.
The Maxwell Street Market is back and hosting a special House Music Festival featuring several local DJs and music artists.
Everyone is invited to swing by the market at the corner of Des Plaines and Polk Street on the Near West Side.
The event kicked off at 9 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m.
