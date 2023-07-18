Cavaliers guard Max Strus, a Stagg H.S. alum, back home for 2nd annual youth basketball camp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard and Hickory Hills native Max Strus returned to his alma mater, Stagg High School, this week, along with former Miami Heat teammate Gabe Vincent, to host 400 kids at his second annual basketball camp.

Strus' camp is designed to teach Chicago area kids the fundamentals of basketball, and offer them inspiration, with proceeds going to The Andrew Weishar Foundation, a non-profit created to pay it forward by helping provide financial assistance to families of children and young adults battling cancer.

Strus said he's been looking forward to the second annual basketball camp all year.

"Every time I come back home, my brother still coaches here, so I still have that connection, but it's just special to walk through these halls. And to be able to come back now being an NBA player, and come back and see the kids, and just help, and just be a person that people can look up to in the community is all I could ask for," he said.

This year's camp aims to bring in twice as much for the Weishar Foundation as last year.

"Just try to give back to those families that are going through tough times, and just try to help out in any way possible. So all the kids here, all the families that trust us and bring their kids here for camp just make it all worth it, and help those families out. So it's just a lot of giving back, and a lot of paying it forward, and that's just what we're all about here," Strus said.

Strus went undrafted out of DePaul in 2019, and signed a free-agent deal with the Boston Celtics. He was waived before the season began, agreeing to another two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls. A torn ACL eventually led to Max signing with the Miami Heat, where he played for three seasons before agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal sending him to the Cavaliers, with a 4-year, $63 million contract.