Max Domi looking forward to playing for Blackhawks under Coach Luke Richardson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Max Domi is among the new additions to the Blackhawks – the 27-year-old winger will be playing for his fifth team in eight seasons.

So why would Domi want to sign with a team that is clearly rebuilding? It starts with their new head coach, who was an assistant in Montreal while Domi played there.

"As soon as you guys hired Luke Richardson as your head coach, I called my agent and I said, 'Hey, I want to go to Chicago.' One of my favorite teams growing up – Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are two of my favorite guys growing up," Domi said. "So the chance to play with those two guys and wear that jersey, and play for Luke, was the biggest reason in chose Chicago."

Domi had 39 points for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes last season. That would have been the fifth most on the 'Hawks.

Domi's father, Tie Domi, was also an NHL hockey player – with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and Winnipeg Jets.