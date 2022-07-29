Watch CBS News
Sports

Max Domi looking forward to playing for Blackhawks under Coach Luke Richardson

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Max Domi is among the new additions to the Blackhawks – the 27-year-old winger will be playing for his fifth team in eight seasons.

So why would Domi want to sign with a team that is clearly rebuilding? It starts with their new head coach, who was an assistant in Montreal while Domi played there.

"As soon as you guys hired Luke Richardson as your head coach, I called my agent and I said, 'Hey, I want to go to Chicago.' One of my favorite teams growing up – Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are two of my favorite guys growing up," Domi said. "So the chance to play with those two guys and wear that jersey, and play for Luke, was the biggest reason in chose Chicago."

Domi had 39 points for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes last season. That would have been the fifth most on the 'Hawks.

Domi's father, Tie Domi, was also an NHL hockey player – with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and Winnipeg Jets.

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.