Matteson opens Lux Leaf, employee-owned marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in far south suburban Matteson now have a new dispensary option.

Village and local leaders cut the ribbon today on Lux Leaf at the official grand opening ceremony. The dispensary is entirely employee-owned.

Experts are projecting $10 million in sales in its first year alone, translating to about $300,000 in additional tax money for the village.

