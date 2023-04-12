Matteson opens Lux Leaf, employee-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in far south suburban Matteson now have a new dispensary option.
Village and local leaders cut the ribbon today on Lux Leaf at the official grand opening ceremony. The dispensary is entirely employee-owned.
Experts are projecting $10 million in sales in its first year alone, translating to about $300,000 in additional tax money for the village.
