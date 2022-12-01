Matteson Dollar Tree fined $364,000 for safety violations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local Dollar Tree will have to shell out big bucks for workplace safety violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) slapped the store in Matteson with $364,000 in fines.

Inspectors said the store had boxes blocking walkways and exits, stacks of unsecured and unstable merchandise and several fire hazards.

Dollar Tree has 15 days to contest the fines.

