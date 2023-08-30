Matt Rodriguez, former Chicago Police superintendent, dies at 87

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Police Supt. Matt Rodriguez died Wednesday morning, the department announced.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of former Chicago Police Superintendent Matt Rodriguez, who passed away this morning at the age of 87," the Chicago Police Department said. "He was a respected leader who cared deeply for the people of Chicago, and the brave men and women of CPD."

Rodriguez started out as a Chicago Police officer in 1959, and worked his way up through the ranks. He served in patrol, criminal investigations, organized crime, vice control, and other divisions of the Chicago Police Department – and served as deputy superintendent of technical services for 12 years before he was appointed police superintendent by Mayor Richard M. Daley in April 1992.

Rodriguez became the first Hispanic CPD superintendent.

Rodriguez is credited with initiating the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy for community policing in 1993.

Rodriguez retired in 1997, and was succeeded by Terry Hillard as superintendent. On his LinkedIn page, Rodriguez noted he performed in a consulting function and taught criminal justice courses after retiring.