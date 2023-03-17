'Match Day' full of anxiety, excitement for Northwestern medical students

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was Match Day, the annual event when medical school students across the country find out where they're spending the next three to seven years of their lives.

It's a day of anxiety and excitement, some dream realized and others crushed. And it all happens in just a few seconds. CBS 2's Sara Machi was there as Northwestern University students found out their fate.

On Northwestern's medical campus on Friday, there was reason to celebrate. They were breaking out the champagne well before noon, but it was a toast years in the making.

"Yeah, it's like that feeling of like, 'Oh my goodness can it be tomorrow already?'" said Brandon McNichol, a future OB/GYN resident.

About 150 students, their friends and family were present for Match Day, when these medical students found out where they're headed for residency after graduation in May.

"It's a really special day," said Simon Padanilam, a future orthopedic surgery resident.

Each student has a list of their top choices.

"I'm hoping to stay here at Northwestern, so fingers crossed," said Grace Smith, a future anesthesiology resident.

For McNichol, his family few in from Florida, making Match Day something of a family tradition since his father went through the process in 1988, though with far less fanfare.

"We got an envelope in your mailbox and we all opened it," said Dr. Milton McNichol. "No celebration, tears, laughter. It was over in 10 minutes. So this has really changed. This is really good."

As the time wears on, school leaders hand out the envelopes.

"I feel stressed," the younger McNichol said.

Each student waited for the cue to open and when it comes time for the countdown, McNichol got a surprise.

"Ohio State!" he said.

It's a new chapter in a new city.

Students shared the news with people who couldn't be there in person, and threw their arms around those who could. In a day with so much emotion, there's relief in an answer. Not every medical school student will get a placement.

"It's so unpredictable, but I am so happy to have a spot and to start the rest of my career," McNichol said. "Four years, but it's gonna be exciting. It's gonna be a journey."

Staff at Northwestern said that this is one of their strongest Match Day placements yet, something they said is even more significant because these students went through all the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic.

The future residents could be vital to the American healthcare system. Data from the Association of American Medical Colleges show the U.S. faces a looming doctor shortage.

They estimate the country could be short by as many as 139,000 physicians by 2033.