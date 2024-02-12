Massive response for fire at southwest suburban Chicago senior living community

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Monday evening at a senior living community in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The fire broke out at the Hanover Place senior apartment building, at 16851 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park.

The view from Chopper 2 showed a large emergency response.

Two people were rushed to area hospitals from the scene, but one of the hospitalizations was unrelated to the fire.

A total of 90 people were evacuated from the apartment building, but were later allowed to go back in.