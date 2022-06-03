Massive fire engulfs truck maintenance center, parked truck tractors, in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- A large fire was raging Friday afternoon at a truck tanker and trailer maintenance center in Rockdale southwest of Joliet.

The fire was raging at the truck maintenance and inspection center at 132 S. Harris Dr., off Larkin and Moen avenues and alongside the Rockdale village water tower. The scene is a short distance south of Interstate 80.

The facility had been a Polar Service Center. A published report from February of last year indicated that Polar Service Center had outgrown the facility and was moving to a new one in Joliet.

Trucks inside the maintenance center were destroyed. The fire also engulfed numerous bobtails, or semi-trailer truck tractors, that were parked outside around the building.

An enormous column of black smoke was billowing up from the metal-clad structure. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported he could see it from Chopper 2 all the way from downtown Chicago.

A second alarm was called for the fire and neighboring fire departments were brought in. Habermehl reported it was a very hot fire, and with diesel fuel, fiberglass, and rubber tires burning, it is expected to take a lot of time to put the fire out.

Larkin Avenue was closed south of I-80 as crews fought the fire. The closure was expected to continue for some time.

No injuries were reported.