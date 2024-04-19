5 Maryland teens shot, 2 critically injured, during water gun fight for senior skip day

4/19: CBS Morning News 4/19: CBS Morning News 20:00

Five Maryland teenagers were shot and two were critically injured during a water gun fight celebrating "senior skip day," a spokesperson for the Greenbelt Police Department told CBS News on Friday.

Hundreds of teens skipped school in Prince George's County for the tradition and gathered in Bowie, Maryland, said Ricardo Dennis, the police department's public information officer. Both Bowie and county police scattered the crowd initially and about 500 students reconvened at Schrom Hills Recreation Center in Greenbelt, Dennis said.

Police said they were monitoring the water gun fight when live shots from "someone who brought a real gun" were heard, he said. Police are still investigating whether the gun was fired by someone who was participating in the water gun fight.

Most of the teenagers left the park as police responded, Dennis said, and one of the critically injured victims was taken to the hospital by a helicopter. Three victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he said. Two of those shot were under 18 years old, while the others were older than 18.