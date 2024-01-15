Chicago honors Martin Luther King, Jr. at Rainbow PUSH event, CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair emcees

Chicago honors the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

On this national holiday marking Dr. King's birthday, CBS 2 honors his life and legacy.

People braved the frigid cold to attend the annual Push for Excellence Breakfast at the Apostolic Church of God on Monday morning.

CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair helped emcee the Rainbow PUSH event.

It focuses on the potential of education, highlighting student talent and giving away college scholarships.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke about how education helped change how things are done in the city.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson also attended and received a standing ovation for his service and fight in the civil rights movement.