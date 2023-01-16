Chicago, nation honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From dramatic readings to songs, one of Chicago's largest celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started bright and early on Monday, the federal holiday marking the civil rights leader's birthday.

Rainbow PUSH hosted its 33rd annual PUSH For Excellence Breakfast at the Marriott Marquis in the South Loop. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray served as an emcee.

The event focuses on the promise of youth and the potential of education, highlighting student talent and giving away college scholarships.

Organizers also hoped to call attention to the need for resources to help homeless students. It was just one of many events aimed at remembering the late civil rights icon.

At the Chicago History Museum, Monday was a chance to pause and learn about King's legacy.

At a ceremony Monday morning, the goal was to reflect on his work, particularly for Chicago's Freedom Movement, the fight against systematic racial segregation and discrimination in the Chicago area.

The event at the Chicago History Museum featured family activities throughout the day – including a showing of the documentary King In Chicago, highlighting Dr. King's ties to our city.

At Parkside Academy, in the South Shore neighborhood, volunteers gathered to paint inspirational murals on the walls of the school.

In the nation's capital, Vice President Kamala Harris joined students at George Washington University to assemble academic kits for young children.

Philadelphia honored King's legacy by ringing the Liberty Bell. Houston held its annual parade. In Los Angeles, Denver, and San Antonio, residents filled the streets for marches.

"We have a long way to go, but we've made so much change already; diversity, equity, inclusion. That's really the future of what we're marching for today, and that's Dr. King's legacy," Kimya Factory said while marching in San Antonio.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, and King's speech demanding civil rights, jobs, and freedom. He helped drive the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

At the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C., people visited all day to take photos and reflect on what the civil rights leader means to them.

"Just like a sense of like oneness, I guess; for me, unity to see so many people here at the same time," Marsha Wilson said.

At an MLK breakfast hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network, President Joe Biden highlighted his economic and infrastructure policies that he says are helping to make King's dream a reality.

"To go forward, we need to go together. Let's be guided by Dr. King's light," he said.

On Sunday, the president visited the Atlanta church where king was pastor, and became the first sitting president to speak at the service.