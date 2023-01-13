Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service events planned for Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Chicago Mayor Lightfoot hosted her annual interfaith breakfast Friday morning.

The event celebrated the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

The mayor also presented the city of Chicago Champion of Freedom Award posthumously to family members of Mamie Till-Mobley.

If you're looking to volunteer on Monday, there are plenty of opportunities around the city. In Bronzeville, the fifth annual King Day of Service starts at 9:00 a.m. at Martin Luther King High School on South Drexel.

My Block My Hood My City is also hosting an MLK Day of Service, collecting food, hats, gloves and scarves for delivery to over 500 seniors across Chicago. It starts at 10 a.m. at 8350 South King Drive.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., @UCSCatUChicago is partnering with local organizations to offer service opportunities that will bring the UChicago campus community & neighboring South Side communities together. Learn how you can get involved here: https://t.co/9uyxpmf7SD pic.twitter.com/Oc9pynLb9D — UChicago Civic Engagement (@UChiEngagement) January 9, 2023

And the Obama Foundation and the Honeycomb Project will be at the South Side YMCA on Monday starting at 11:00 a.m. to prepare meals, create birthday cards for seniors, plant seeds for produce and pack self-care kits for those in need.

This #MLKDay, we're turning hope to action with The Honeycomb Project as we co-host a day of service in support of four Chicago organizations: @NourishHopeChi, @GrowingHome, @CAWC_Chicago, and @TheLoveFridge. Sign up to join us: https://t.co/4SZDdT9xP1 — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) January 11, 2023