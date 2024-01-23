Chicago man sentenced to 30 years for Downers Grove carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison for carjacking a woman at gunpoint in west suburban Downers Grove in 2019.

Martavious Robinson, now 21, was found guilty of one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking in June following a two-day trial.

DuPage County prosecutors said that on Nov. 30, 2019, a woman and her daughter, who had just come home for Thanksgiving from college, were sitting in their car after pulling into their garage in Downers Grove when a masked gunman, later identified as Robinson, ordered them out of their vehicle.

Robinson drove off in their car, and prosecutors said investigators later determined he and two other men had also been involved in two other carjackings in Warrenville and Downers Grove on Dec. 13, 2019. One of the two victims was a pregnant woman who was parked in her driveway.

Robinson was arrested that day, and his two accomplices were arrested days later. Although Robinson was a juvenile at the time of the carjacking, he was charged as an adult.

Before Robinson's trial, his accomplices – Emanuel Embry, now 24, and Daysean Washington-Davis, now 23 – pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking charges, and both were sentenced to 40 years in prison.