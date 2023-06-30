Perseverance rover captures image of doughnut-shaped rock on Mars
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There aren't a thousand but check out what appears to be a doughnut on Mars.
An image captured by the Mars rover, Perseverance, shows what appears to be a large rock shaped like a doughnut.
Scientists say it could possibly be a meteorite.
The Mars rover launched about three years ago and has been exploring the red planet for signs of life since then.
