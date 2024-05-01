Watch CBS News
Local News

Married couple found dead inside suburban Chicago home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

VERNON HILL, Ill. (CBS) — A married couple was found dead inside a home in Vernon Hills Wednesday morning.

Vernon Hills police said just before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-family home in the 400 block of Cherry Valley Road for a report of two people dead inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman, 67, and a man, 77,  both with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police believed the victims were the residents of the address.

A weapon was recovered, and an initial examination of the home showed no signs of forced entry, suggesting the incident was the result of a murder-suicide, according to police.

There is no threat to the public.

Identification of the victims is pending family notification and confirmation by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Evidence technicians from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are assisting the Vernon Hills Police with the investigation. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 1:44 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.