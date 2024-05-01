Married couple found dead inside suburban Chicago home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

VERNON HILL, Ill. (CBS) — A married couple was found dead inside a home in Vernon Hills Wednesday morning.

Vernon Hills police said just before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-family home in the 400 block of Cherry Valley Road for a report of two people dead inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman, 67, and a man, 77, both with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police believed the victims were the residents of the address.

A weapon was recovered, and an initial examination of the home showed no signs of forced entry, suggesting the incident was the result of a murder-suicide, according to police.

There is no threat to the public.

Identification of the victims is pending family notification and confirmation by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Evidence technicians from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are assisting the Vernon Hills Police with the investigation.