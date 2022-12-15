Marquette Greenway bike trail would connect Chicago to Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine riding your bike through three states in just one day.

A 60-mile trail between Chicago and New Buffalo, Michigan, will soon become a reality.

The Marquette Greenway starts at Calumet Park near 100th Street and Avenue G. From there, it will go through Whiting, East Chicago, and Gary, Indiana, just to name a few towns all the way up to New Buffalo, Michigan.

Creators said the trail will be very picturesque, including a section crossing Indiana Dunes National Park.

Not all of the trail is complete. Some of the paths and bridges still need to be finished.

It's an expensive project, costing more than $40 million. If all goes well, the path that was first thought of in 2004 will be finished by 2027.