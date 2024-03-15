Marquette Greenway bike trail from Chicago to Michigan moves forward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An ambitious plan to build a bike trail from Chicago to Michigan is taking a big step forward.

The Marquette Greenway trail starts in the Calumet Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side and ends in New Buffalo, Michigan.

So far, the Illinois portion is complete, the Indiana portion is under construction, and the Michigan section will break ground on April 3.

Creators said the $40 million trail will be very picturesque, including a section crossing Indiana Dunes National Park.

The plan is to finish the full trail by 2027.