Marquette Elementary teacher Anquineice Brown receives Golden Apple Award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At Marquette Elementary School in Chicago Lawn, a beloved fourth-grade teacher received a big surprise.

Honoring incredible school leaders every year, the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Awards honor the state's best teachers and principals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek is in Chicago Lawn where one teacher just got surprised.

The Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching awards are all about honoring truly special teachers. CBS 2 spoke to several of Anquineice Brown's 4th graders here at Marquette Elementary.

They said she is kind, caring and always helps them understand the math and science they're learning. And the moment she was surprised, truly special.

Representatives from Golden Apple, Ms Brown's family and all of her students sharing in this moment. Ms. Brown one of 10 Illinois teachers this honored with the prestigious Golden Apple award, which comes with a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical paid for by Northwestern. Winning, she said, is overwhelming.

"It's about them. I truly couldn't do this without them. I'm sharing this moment with them," Brown said, remembering when she told a friend about the honor.

"When I told her I was nominated, she said 'it's like the Grammys for teaching." I said I didn't think of it that way. So it's an honor to share this with them," Brown said.

The process is competitive. There were more than 570 nominations for fourth through eighth grade teachers this year alone.

Congratulations to Ms. Brown!