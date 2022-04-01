Video surfaces of kidnapped Lombard man Mark Frerichs in Afghanistan; 'I've been patiently waiting my release'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's hope for the family of a west suburban man being held hostage in Afghanistan.

Video of Navy veteran Mark Frerichs has been posted on the website of The New Yorker, which says it obtained it from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan.

In the video, Frerichs said it was recorded on Nov. 28, 2021.

"I've been patiently waiting my release. I'd like to ask the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, please release me. Release me so that I may be reunited with my family. Thank you," he says.

His family says this is proof he's still alive after two years.

Frerichs, a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, was kidnapped from the streets of Kabul in 2020. It's believed he was abducted by the Taliban, Haqqani network, or their affiliates in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden has called for his release, and U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have called repeatedly on the White House to make his safe return a priority.

"The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable," Biden said in January, on the second anniversary of Frerich's kidnapping.

The Taliban wants a prisoner swap -- for the U.S. to released convicted drug lord Bashir Noorzhai in exchange.

For Frerichs' family there is no price for a man who served his country and can't come home.

"When they give me that phone call and tell me that they found Mark and that he's on a plane, you're going to meet up with him, I'm going to give him the biggest hug when I see him, and I don't think I'll want to let go," his sister said.

His sister, Charlene Cakora issued the following regarding the video of Frerichs: