Owner of Margie's Candies, Dr. Peter Poulos, has died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of an iconic Chicago candy shop and ice cream parlor in Logan Square has died.

Dr. Peter Poulos was the owner of Margie's Candies, and the son of founder Margie Poulos. His family said he passed away last week in Evanston.

Poulos was 86 years old.

Margie's Candies has been serving ice cream and sweets on the corner of Armitage and Western avenues since 1921. Famously, legend has it that The Beatles stopped by in 1965 after playing a concert at old Comiskey Park.

Poulos, who is also a doctor, was the third-generation owner of the business. His family said he took pride in employing members of the community and being part of a long-standing Chicago tradition.

It's frequently ranked among the best ice cream shops in Chicago.