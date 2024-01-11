Marcus Domask helps No. 10 Illinois edge Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 15 points, including four free throws in the closing minutes that helped No. 10 Illinois hold off Michigan State 71-68 on Thursday night.

Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers also scored 15 points apiece for the Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who bounced back after a close loss at then-No. 1 Purdue last Friday.

Tyson Walker scored 17 points and A.J. Hoggard added 16 for the Spartans (9-7, 1-4), who fell into a last-place tie with Michigan in the conference standings.

Michigan State got within one point three times in the final two minutes, the last on Walker's layup that cut Illinois' advantage to 69-68 with 35 seconds left.

Domask was fouled and sank both free throws. Walker and Hoggard each missed tying 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds.