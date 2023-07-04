Marching band members in Lake Bluff parade hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three members of an out-of-state marching band were taken to an area hospital after collapsing in the hot and sunny at the 113th Annual 4th of July Parade.

According to Lake Bluff officials, as the last floats were finishing the end of the parade route (about a mile long) "Lake Bluff firefighters noticed that certain band members marching in front of them looked to be suffering from the heat."

Three band members from a 70-member group were taken to the Lake Bluff Public Safety Building to be taken to the hospital. The other members were directed to the building to cool off and get assessed by area paramedics.

"Every Fourth of July Parade we have two to three ambulance transports. When it's hot, it is not uncommon for the calls for service to be heat related," said Lake Bluff Fire Chief David Graf.

Officials said after cooling off, the band members were released and they headed back home for the rest of the day.