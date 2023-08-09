Tim Mapes, ex-chief of staff to former Speaker Mike Madigan, goes on trial for perjury

Tim Mapes, ex-chief of staff to former Speaker Mike Madigan, goes on trial for perjury

Tim Mapes, ex-chief of staff to former Speaker Mike Madigan, goes on trial for perjury

CHICAGO (CBS) – He was former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's right-hand man, once known as knowing everything that went on in Springfield.

But on Wednesday, at his perjury trial, his attorney said Tim Mapes didn't know a thing. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot was in court for opening statements.

While Madigan goes on trial next year on bribery and racketeering charges, his former chief of staff is facing his own trial. Mapes' attorney told the jury there was only one verdict they should come back with: not guilty.

Attorney Katie Hill told the jury in opening statements that her client, Mapes, wouldn't know a lot about the dealings his boss, Madigan, had with lobbyist Michael McClain. McClain was recently convicted in the so-called "ComEd Four" trial.

Hill told the jury that "Madigan had iced Mapes out." She also said the evidence will show Madigan and McClain "ate dinner all the time privately, were close confidants and had private conversations," adding "that's what Mapes told the grand jury."

"There's only one person that really knows if what he told the grand jury was the truth and that is Mr. Mapes," said Irv Miller, CBS 2 legal analyst.

Mapes was charged with making false statements to a grand jury investigating public corruption allegations and obstructing justice. The charges came after an indictment suggested McClain, though not named, got contracts, private jobs, and payments for others from ComEd, to influence and reward Madigan. Prosecutors said Mapes knew the lobbyist was doing work for Madigan.

"Perjury cases are not easy cases to prove," Miller said. "The government has to have all the circumstantial evidence to try to show that he was lying when he raises his right hand and testified in front of that grand jury."

Federal prosecutors have said Mapes lied to the grand jury investigating Madigan after he was granted immunity for truthful testimony.

They said he lied in an effort to shield Madigan from a federal corruption probe. Mapes could face up to 25 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.