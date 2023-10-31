Many say old railway path through Chicago forest preserve is dangerous

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The old Union Pacific right-of-way through LaBagh Woods on the Northwest Side looks like a trail – and it's certainly used like one.

But as CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, all the runners, walkers, and bicyclists who use the trail are doing so illegally. The property is private – and some neighbors say the owner should be on the hook for maintenance.

A section of the North Branch of the Chicago River trickles by the tracks – which used to belong to the Union Pacific Railroad.

The now-gravel path is just off the paved North Branch Trail in the middle of LaBagh Woods – east of Cicero Avenue and the Edens Expressway between Bryn Mawr and Foster avenues.

Several people are in on the secret about the relaxing escape that is the old railroad path – but not everyone things the vantage point is beautiful.

From Terry Tarter's perspective, the old train track is dangerous. She was not willing to get close to the edge.

There is a railing on one side of the bridge, but not the other – despite a several-foot drop top the water below.

Victory: "What concerns you about this area?"

Tarter: "Somebody falling over, not paying attention. It's not a very wide path here."

Tarter thinks there is even more opportunity for injury in the center of the path, where crumbling concrete reveals the river below. She said an adult's foot could get right through the hole in the concrete.

Victory: "How long has it been like this in your estimation?"

Tarter: "I would say a least 10 years – at least."

It has been a decade of decay, and Tarter has had enough.

Tarter started the Facebook group, "Union Pacific's Abandoned Rail Safety Hazards," calling on Union Pacific to fix what she calls "safety hazards" all along the old railroad track.

"Accidents do happen - and you know, that's the whole point is, you know, to prevent an accident," said Tarter.

Chunks of railing are also missing from the Union Pacific bridge over Peterson Avenue. Things are busted on the overpass Cicero and Lawrence avenues too.

Above Foster Avenue, there is no fence or railing at all.

"The incident that happened at the Foster Avenue bridge is what lit a fire for me to take action," Tarter said.

A few weeks ago, Tarter said she heard people walking along the old railroad path at Foster Avenue, and then came a loud thump - and children screaming.

"I saw the guy over the dog," Tarter said.

Apparently, the family's dog went after an animal – and fell more than 13 feet to the street below.

Tarter is not sure how the dog is doing – but her pictures of the aftermath show the animal was definitely injured.

"If there was a safer barrier, that dog probably would not have gone over that bridge," Tarter said.

So with all the people who walk or bike on the old railroad trail, why aren't there more safety precautions?

The answer, as previously noted, is that it's not an approved trail to begin with. A sign informs nature lovers that when they get on the trail, they are leaving Cook County Forest Preserve property.

What it does not say is that the unpaved path is privately own – in other words, enter at your own risk.

"I know that it is technically trespassing," reads an email from a team from the office Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) to a representative of Union Pacific.

The letter, from Adam Roberts of Ald. Nugent's Public Service Office, read, "Can anything be done to replace this section of fencing and prevent someone from falling off the bridge?"

The response from the railroad company was "We prioritize replacing fence in locations that will discourage trespassing… but I will have them review."

The exchange specifically mentioned the missing fence on the Union Pacific overpass over Peterson Avenue near Karlov Avenue. That was more than six months ago, and that fence is still broken.

A Union Pacific spokesperson told us the old railroad path is "unsafe." She said the company puts up "no trespassing" signs – but they are repeatedly taken down.

She added that maintenance crews will look to see if any repairs are needed, but could not say when that assessment would take place.